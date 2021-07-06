"I've studied some of his stuff" - Adam Cole on what video game villain he's drawn inspiration from 

Adam Cole cuts some of the best promos right now, not just in WWE but in all of professional wrestling. Would it surprise you that he has drawn inspiration for some of those promos from video games?

The former NXT Champion recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to discuss a variety of topics. When the subject of video games was brought up, Cole revealed he had studied the character, Handsome Jack, from Borderlands for inspiration for his character that you see on WWE NXT.

"I can't tell you how many ideas I've gotten for promos or from literally video game villains," Adam Cole revealed. "There's so much content out there with so much creative content, and just different stories being told you can do anything in a video game world. So like there's this character. Handsome Jack from Borderlands, who is like my all-time favorite, he's the most smarmy cocky, arrogant, video game villain of all time, and I got literally, it's crazy to say this because he's a video game character, but I've studied some of his stuff before it's just amazing. People who have seen it know what I'm talking about; he's amazing."

Adam Cole on the connection between video games and pro wrestling

Adam Cole also admits there's a lot of crossover between video games and pro wrestling because there are a lot of people who are fans of both. He also noted just how popular video games are among wrestlers themselves.

"It's true, that connection is -- it's crazy," Adam Cole said. "Also, if you just look at the fan base for what it is. There are so many people who are into video games who like pro wrestling as well. And then so it makes sense like you said, there are a ton of pro wrestlers who are very into video games and not just from the content creator, producing video standpoint, but like, artistically."

Are you surprised to learn that Adam Cole has drawn inspiration from video games for his pro wrestling character? Is the connection between video games and wrestling closer than any of us realized? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

