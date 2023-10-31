"I've been talking about it for a while now" - Bobby Lashley wants to have a big match outside of WWE

Multi-time world champion Bobby Lashley has expressed interest in having a match outside of WWE and pro wrestling.

The All Mighty has achieved a lot of success in the company, and he's shared the ring with many legends including Batista, John Cena and Kurt Angle. He's also enjoyed success in mixed martial arts, as he's won 15 professional fights in the sport.

During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy for Mail Sport, Bobby Lashley stated that he wants to have a boxing match against an experienced fighter.

"So I’ve been talking about it for a while now. At some point in time in your career, you got to stop fighting. But I still have so much fight left in me. But that time is ticking too, where I’m gonna say, ‘All right, get that out of your mind.’ ... There’s a lot of buzz with boxing. Am I fighting Tyson Fury? I don’t think so. That’s not where I wanna go," he said.

Lashley added:

"But I do wanna get in that ring, and I wanna have one of those bigger matchups against someone. I mean, I don’t have the time to train for a Tyson Fury. But I train all the time anyway, so I can probably fight somebody that has and boxing experience that still want to do it, such as myself." (H/T Fightful)

Expand Tweet

Bobby Lashley has two singles victories over Brock Lesnar

The All Mighty and The Beast Incarnate are two of the toughest superstars in WWE history, and they've showed how powerful they are in the ring and the cage. They have both had dominant careers in pro wrestling and MMA as well. The two titans collided for the first time in a singles match at Royal Rumble last year for the WWE Championship.

Expand Tweet

The bout was won by Bobby Lashley after Roman Reigns' interference. Their last one-on-one match took place at Elimination Chamber earlier this year in Saudi Arabia, which was won by Lashley via disqualification. It'll be interesting to see whether they will face each other again in the future.

Would you like to see another match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley? Sound off in the comments below!

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here