33-year-old WWE star reveals the weirdest thing about teaming with Bobby Lashley

Angelo Dawkins has commented on what it's like to be involved in an alliance with Bobby Lashley and what he finds weird about it.

The two stars are part of a villainous stable on SmackDown that includes Montez Ford. The All Mighty is a former leader of The Hurt Business, so he has experience running a group of talented stars. Just like in The Hurt Business, the former WWE Champion and The Street Profits often dress in suits, and they enjoy putting on a fight.

Speaking to Good Karma Wrestling, Angelo Dawkins stated that teaming with Bobby Lashley and Montez Ford has been fun, but he's not used to wearing suits, and he finds it weird.

"It's been a lot of fun. Bobby Lashley has taken us under his wing for a couple of years now, even when we first got called up to RAW, he was there. He's been in our corner ever since. To be in a group with him now, and be teaming with him now is awesome. The only thing that is weird now is I'm in suits. It's a big time contrast. Tez is used to rocking a suit, he rocks suits to McDonald's for some stupid reason. He's always been in suits. I'm the one that is always in hoodies, sweatpants, house shoes, I'm relaxed. Now, I'm in suits. It's a different ball game in suits," he said. (H/T Fightful)

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley wants to have a boxing match

The All Mighty has had a dominant career in pro wrestling and MMA, and now he wants to dominate boxing.

Bobby Lashley recently told Alex McCarthy of Mail Sport that he wants to have a match against an experienced boxer.

"I do wanna get in that ring, and I wanna have one of those bigger matchups against someone. I mean, I don’t have the time to train for a Tyson Fury. But I train all the time anyway, so I can probably fight somebody that has and boxing experience that still want to do it, such as myself," he said.

Expand Tweet

The former WWE Champion and The Street Profits are currently involved in a storyline with the LWO on SmackDown.

Who would you like to see Lashley face in a boxing match? Sound off in the comments below!

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here