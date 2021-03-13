"I've watched and learned from him"- Roman Reigns receives major praise from current Superstar

Apollo Crews had major praise for Roman Reigns during his latest interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

Crews' brand new persona has surprised many fans. Members of the WWE Universe are hopeful that the next step in his journey will see him defeat Big E to win the Intercontinental title. Crews sat down with Sports Illustrated and talked about his character, mere days after declaring himself Nigerian royalty.

Crews had tons of praise for Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The latter had issues finding his footing as a character on WWE television not long ago. Here's what Crews said about Reigns:

"Roman does everything so well. I've watched and learned from him. He's the best. Everyone wants to be in the spot he's in, so watching him has taught me so much. I want to be that person who can captivate an audience, with an undeniable greatness. That's Roman's level, and that is what I'm working toward."

I don't know if this is just me, but I'm loving this Apollo Crews so far.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HqCxVwoJ7O — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) March 6, 2021

Roman Reigns was spotted backstage with Apollo Crews earlier this year

Back in January, Roman Reigns was spotted having a chat with Apollo Crews backstage. The segment didn't reveal much of note but left Crews' fans hopeful that the SmackDown Superstar would possibly join Reigns' faction somewhere down the line.

Heel Apollo Crews >>>>> Babyface Apollo Crews #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mgfXgc0AFu — Switchblade God (@The_Hurt_Demo) March 6, 2021

Although that didn't happen, Crews' fans are still happy that he is finally getting the spotlight on WWE SmackDown every week. His Nigerian royalty gimmick has tons of potential and could turn him into one of the most relevant characters in all of WWE. Crews will face Big E at WWE Fastlane, with the latter's Intercontinental title on the line.

As for Roman Reigns, he is currently involved in a big WrestleMania 37 feud with WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The duo is set to collide on The Grandest Stage Of Them All with the Universal title at stake. Before that though, Reigns will wrestle Daniel Bryan at the Fastlane event.