"I think she was one of the most entertaining heels in the business." - Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his favorite female Superstar from the current roster

Stone Cold Steve Austin has revealed who his favorite WWE female Superstar from the current roster. The Rattlesnake said that he is a huge fan of Bayley's heel work and believes that there are different layers to it.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the most popular Superstars in WWE history. He is a six-time WWE Champion, and even won the Royal Rumble a record three times.

In an interview with Ryan Satin from FOX Sports, Austin was asked who were his favorite Superstars in the current roster.

Austin named a number of Superstars when it came to the Women's division, but his clear favorite was Bayley.

Stone Cold Steve Austin gave credit to Bayley for the work she has put since her heel turn. The former WWE Champion also revealed that he has been watching and liking what The Role Model has been doing both in and out of the ring for sometime now.

"Well, I’ve said in the past, Bayley … when she turned heel, I think she was one of the most entertaining heels in the business. There’s layers to her work." said Stone Cold Steve Austin. (H/t FOX Sports)

He would go on to commend the women's division of WWE, but would ultimately return to Bayley's work as a heel.

"From the female standpoint – Charlotte just came back, and just started tuning in to see what she’s got going on, and Becky Lynch left to have her baby – but, right now, I really like Bayley’s heel work. I’ve been watching it and liking it for quite some time." said Stone Cold Steve Austin. (H/t FOX Sports)

Stone Cold Steve Austin will be hosting Bayley on his Broken Skull Sessions podcast soon

Bayley will be making an appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show during the weekend.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion will be sitting down with Austin this Sunday. She will be discussing a number of topics, including who should be on the Mount Rushomore of the WWE Women's division.