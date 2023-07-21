"I’ve been working at this for nine years" - Chelsea Green explains why she deserves being a champion in WWE

Chelsea Green captured her first title in WWE this week when she and Sonya Deville dethroned Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. She reflected on the moment and explained why she deserved it.

On the red brand on Monday night, the heel duo emerged as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. It was the first time either woman won a title since joining the company. Raquel was injured going into the bout, which gave the heel wrestlers the advantage. They took out Liv Morgan to win the match and the belts.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chelsea Green stated that she's worked hard to be where she is now in WWE. After being released numerous times, she felt she deserved to be a champion.

"I really wish that I could tell you I was emotional. I’m not an emotional person anyway. I’m really not, I’m not. Look, it’s something I’ll work on but, I more so was standing there thinking, yeah, of course I did it, of course I did it. I’ve been working at this for nine years. I have been fired from WWE numerous times, before you guys even knew I was fired, I was fired," said Green.

She added:

"I have been kicked off of WWE property so many times during Tough Enough, during tryouts, all sorts of things. I deserve this, okay? I deserve this championship and not only that, I went and made a name for myself outside of WWE and I became someone that was undeniable to them. That wasn’t just me sitting in my pool." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Chelsea Green is in the best run of her WWE career

The Hot Mess has had several tenures in the world's largest wrestling company, but her current run is undoubtedly the best. She and Sonya Deville have been a compelling tag team, and they won their first titles together.

Chelsea Green returned to WWE in January earlier this year as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

She was immediately eliminated from the bout, which Rhea Ripley won. It'll be interesting to see which team will first challenge Sonya and Chelsea.

Are you enjoying Chelsea Green's current run? Sound off in the comments below!