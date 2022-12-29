"I've been wrestling for 20 years" - Emma reflects on her incredible journey to becoming a WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Emma (Tenille Dashwood) recently discussed her two decades of professional wrestling experience.

She spent six years with the company before being released in 2017. The 33-year-old returned to the company earlier this year to accept SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's Open Challenge. The Australian put up a good fight but was no match for the Baddest Woman on the Planet and had no choice but to tap out after being locked in an armbar.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Emma shared her journey in professional wrestling to becoming a WWE Superstar and how she wanted to begin training at a very young age.

"I kind of knew I wanted to wrestle," said Emma. "I remember I saw a poster for a local show up and I instantly said to my mom, 'Oh, if they have a show then they must have training, so you need to take me to training'. And she was just like, 'Absolutely not.' I think I was even younger then, like eleven probably when I first tried to go." [From 00:30 to 00:50]

After WWE on Fox's Twitter account posted the clip from the podcast, Emma responded and noted how crazy it was that she had already been wrestling for two decades.

"I’ve been wrestling for 20 years 😅 Crazy!" tweeted Emma.

Emma on working with her boyfriend on WWE TV

Emma and her real-life boyfriend, Madcap Moss, are currently in a storyline with Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux on SmackDown.

During her conversation with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, she admitted that she is really enjoying what she is doing and can't believe she is in a storyline with Madcap Moss.

"I'm still kind of pinching myself sometimes because I really enjoy what I do. Even Madcap and I, we joked about it so many times, 'imagine if we worked together' and all these storylines we joked about and things we would do, and then I actually end up back, on the same show as him, and then in a storyline together, which we had never discussed. We joked about, but we never really thought it would happen and we didn't discuss it with other people," said Emma. [H/T Fightful]

Emma has never won a championship in WWE. Time will tell if she can rectify that in 2023 after the feud with Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

