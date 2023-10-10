"I can't wait to unzip that top with my teeth" - Female WWE star is sent a message after RAW

WWE RAW was an exciting show last night, and one of the top stars who was featured on the show was interviewed on RAW Talk as well. Responding to a female superstar's interview on RAW, her real-life partner sent her a message as well. Matt Cardona was letting Chelsea Green know what he wanted to do exactly.

Green has been WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Piper Niven for a while now. Since Sonya Deville got injured, the star has held on to the Titles, and although the team has not done much, they have looked powerful.

This week on RAW, Tegan Nox was confronted by Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, so there is seemingly a feud brewing between them, with Natalya also involved. However, it remains to be seen whether that ends up being a Tag Team Title match or not.

Replying to the video featuring Green from RAW Talk, Cardona sent a rather provocative message about his plans.

"I can't wait to unzip that top with my teeth," Cardona shared.

Check out Matt Cardona's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Green has not responded to it yet, although Steph De Lander, a real-life friend and tag partner of Cardona, asked him to put his phone down.

Meanwhile, Cardona has been on a hot run in the indie circuit, performing quite impressive wherever he has been wrestling.

Do you think Matt Cardona's comment on Chelsea Green was appropriate? Sound off in the comments section below!