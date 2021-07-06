"I could walk away" - Roman Reigns on quitting WWE right now

Roman Reigns has revealed in a recent interview that he's happy enough with his work during WWE's ThunderDome era that he could easily walk away from the company right now.

Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg podcast, the reigning WWE Universal Champion talked about his run as The Head Of The Table during the ThunderDome era. He indicated he's content with this body of work.

"With what I've showcased in the ThunderDome alone, I could walk away," said Reigns. "On top of everything I've done and taking this last year of performances. Everything I've set out to do, I've done it, or I'm in the middle of getting to that point of achievement." (h/t Fightful)

Reigns is so pleased with his run as the WWE Universal Champion on SmackDown that he feels he can walk away right now without any regrets.

Roman Reigns names the one thing his current title reign is missing in WWE

Roman Reigns went on to state that the one thing he feels he hasn't done during this run is to have a relationship with the audience. Live crowds have been absent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this version of Reigns has only performed in front of an audience at WrestleMania 37.

"The one thing we haven't showcased is the relationship with the audience and the people who made it harder than it probably should have had to be," Reigns added. "At the same time, through these hardships and struggles and pressure, comes a diamond. I wouldn't be the same if I didn't have these adversities as a performer and growing pains. That's what makes my character so special." (h/t Fightful)

Reigns' character work has been a bright spot in all of WWE, and his ongoing storyline with The Usos has been consistently entertaining.

Have you enjoyed Roman Reigns' ongoing WWE Universal Title reign and the Head of the Table/Tribal Chief storyline so far? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

