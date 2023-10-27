"I wanna believe HHH wouldn't make such a Vince choice" - WWE fans beg Triple H not to have debuting star win the Royal Rumble

WWE fans recently took to Twitter to request Triple H not to have a debuting star win the Royal Rumble. The star in question is Jade Cargill.

Cargill recently made her much-awaited debut in WWE during Halloween Havoc Night One. Although she did not compete in a match, the former TBS Champion made her in-arena debut during the bout between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria for the Women's NXT Championship.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently stated that he wants to see Jade Cargill win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble.

Wrestle Features took to Twitter to post about Ray's comments, which caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on the post.

Most of them were against the idea of seeing Jade Cargill as the winner of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, as they believe she isn't ready to wrestle on the biggest stage. One of them believed Triple H wouldn't make the same mistake Vince McMahon seemingly did with other stars.

You can check out a screenshot of fans' reactions below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter.

Eric Bischoff believes WWE's CCO Triple H's latest big signing could become charismatic like The Rock

On a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff believes that Triple H's latest big signing, Jade Cargill, has the potential to become the female Rock if she improves her in-ring and promo work.

"She could be the female Rock if she has that talent if she develops that talent in the ring, if she can bring thaat charisma that we see that she embodies just walking out. If she can develop the skill and confidence to be able to deliver on the mic, in her narrative as well as in her physical performance, off she goes."

Fans cannot wait to see who will be Jade Cargill's first opponent in the Stamford-based promotion. It remains to be seen what Triple H has planned for her debut match.

Do you think Cargill should win the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

