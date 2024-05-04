"I wanna finish my story" - Top champion takes major dig at Cody Rhodes; teases ending his WWE Title reign

Austin Theory is interested in winning the Undisputed WWE Championship and becoming a double champion.

The American Nightmare finished his story and defeated Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL last month. Several superstars are now interested in challenging Rhodes for the title, including Austin Theory.

In an interview with Solo Wrestling, the 26-year-old took a dig at Rhodes as he spoke about potentially ending The American Nightmare's reign.

"Maybe I just take good ol' Cody Rhodes' title now, you know. 'Let me finish my story [mimicking Rhodes]. I wanna finish my story,'" he said. [From 05:36 to 05:44]

How long will Cody Rhodes hold the Undisputed WWE Championship?

In just a few hours, Cody Rhodes is set to put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against AJ Styles at Backlash France. It will be The American Nightmare's first televised title defense.

While many expect Rhodes to retain against Styles, former WWE Superstar Aiden English predicted the length of The American Nightmare's title reign on the Rebooked podcast.

"I would imagine Cody is not in line for any even remotely 'transitional reign.' Even if it doesn't last another four years. I mean, we're getting six-eight-nine months out of this at least. I would imagine probably even next year's 'Mania. [I can see Cody walking into 'Mania as champion.] Yeah, I think we're gonna go to Cody-Rock potentially at 41. I feel like they might hold off on that. That or we get ourselves around to Rock-Roman finally proper and going somewhere else with Cody," he said.

With Rhodes seemingly wanting to be a fighting champion, it would be interesting to see if Austin Theory would receive a shot at the title. The 26-year-old's last opportunity to capture the WWE Championship came in March 2022, when he lost to Brock Lesnar at a Madison Square Garden show.

Do you think Austin Theory has what it takes to dethrone Cody Rhodes? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

