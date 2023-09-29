"I wanna see how extreme she's willing to go" - Becky Lynch questions the heart and grit of up-and-coming WWE star

WWE star Becky Lynch recently spoke in detail about the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship, Tiffany Stratton.

Becky Lynch will defend the NXT Women's Championship on September 30, in Bakersfield, CA, against Stratton. The Man had earlier won the title from the same opponent, and the two women will now collide in an Extreme Rules match.

On a recent episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Lynch spoke about her opponent in detail. She claimed that Tiffany had all the tools to make it big in the business.

"Tiffany is one of those people that got a rocket strapped to her. She comes in, looks like a million bucks, can do everything under the sun. She can flip, she can lift, she's strong, she's got a character, she's got everything," Becky continued.

However, Becky wanted to test if the 24-year-old star was ready to go the distance and get extreme.

"I think Tiffany has everything that it takes to be a super, superstar. But it comes down to what's in her heart. That's what I wanna do. I wanna push her. I wanna see how extreme she's willing to go. Like how much can she take and keep coming back? That's what an Extreme Rules match is, you know." [From 10:32 - 11:35]

You can watch the full video here:

Becky Lynch has been a fighting champion

On the September 12 episode of NXT, Becky Lynch created history by winning the promotion's Women's Championship.

However, the following week, Stratton retaliated as she struck The Man with a barrage of weapons, prompting the champ to put the title on the line at NXT No Mercy.

Lynch has also defended the NXT Women's Champion on the main roster against seasoned veteran Natalya. Even after the matchup at No Mercy, she has Tegan Nox waiting for a shot at the title on next week's episode of RAW.

