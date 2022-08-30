"I don't want that anymore" -- WWE veteran is not in favour of a dream match between The Undertaker and current AEW star (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Road Dogg (aka Brian James) recently shared an interesting take on dream matches, one of which involved The Undertaker.

He mentioned how some people still want to see The Undertaker lock horns with Sting. The match never happened when both legends were in their prime, despite huge interest from WWE and WCW fans.

On The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg noted that it would have been a memorable meeting, but he no longer wants to see it happen today:

"People still want Sting and The Undertaker. It's like, no, I don't want that. I don't want that anymore. I imagine that match, and I imagine that match being great, but I don't want to imagine what it would be right now." [11:41 -- 11:56]

Check out the video below:

He compared The Phenom vs The Icon to D-Generation X vs nWo. The two stables didn't hit their primes together, and the WCW group became significantly larger:

"I'm a big proponent; yeah, it would have been great if they were in their prime. [D-X] were in our prime before we disbanded, and they added 75 members to their group. Like, if it was, you know, 8-man tag, 4-man tag, mixed tag, whatever. That would have been awesome. But it didn't work out," he concluded. [11:21 -- 11:40]

The Undertaker confirmed his retirement in 2020 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022. Sting, on the other hand, is still an active in-ring competitor and works alongside Darby Allin in AEW.

Road Dogg set to make a huge WWE return

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Road Dogg Jesse James will assume the position Jeff Jarrett held as Senior Vice President of Live Events. Road Dogg Jesse James will assume the position Jeff Jarrett held as Senior Vice President of Live Events.

Road Dogg was working at the WWE Performance Center, where he mentored young talent. He was mainly credited with teaching them the nuances of in-ring promos and character development. Unfortunately, his tenure ended when the company released him in January 2022.

Recent reports have claimed that Road Dogg is set to make a huge return under the regime of his long-time friend Triple H. He will assume an executive role, replacing Jeff Jarrett as the Senior Vice President of Live Events.

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arjun