"I want it back" - Major WWE star says it's time for Roman Reigns to lose the undisputed title

One of Roman Reigns' opponents at the 2024 Royal Rumble, AJ Styles, thinks it is finally time for The Tribal Chief to lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The two superstars are set to compete in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event for the coveted title, which will also include Randy Orton and LA Knight. The Head of the Table has been the champion for 1244 days and counting, which is a huge milestone. Meanwhile, the last time The Phenomenal One held a world title was in 2018.

During a recent appearance on The Collection with Brad Gilmore, AJ Styles stated that he wanted the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble, and it was time for Roman Reigns to lay back and let him have a run with the title.

"What is important is the WWE Championship and you know, I want it back. I haven't had it in a while, it's time for Roman Reigns to let loose of the championship and let someone like AJ Styles grab it and run with it. It's going to be a hard-fought battle because you got two other guys that want it just as bad as I do with Randy Orton and LA Knight so we'll see what happens," AJ Styles said. [1:03 - 1:36]

Could AJ Styles dethrone Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility

Since the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be defended in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns does not need to get pinned to lose the title. AJ Styles can hit LA Knight or Randy Orton with the Styles Clash and walk out with the title.

The Phenomenal One is one of the biggest names in WWE right now, and there is a chance that he could become a three-time world champion at the 2024 Royal Rumble. He has had a very successful career, and winning the title would be a great addition to his list of accolades.

