"I want to be in the conversation" - Charlotte Flair on the legacy she wants to leave behind after her retirement

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently commented on how she would like to be remembered after she hangs up her wrestling boots for good.

The Queen has had a successful career in WWE, where she held the NXT, RAW, SmackDown, and Women's Tag Team Championship. She's also a former Royal Rumble winner and WrestleMania main eventer. She's one of the biggest female stars in the entire industry right now with 14 world titles to her name.

During a recent appearance on NBC Sports' On Her Turf, Charlotte Flair stated that after she retires, she wants to be remembered as one of the greatest ever to have stepped foot inside the ring, irrespective of gender.

"Male or female, it doesn’t matter, she was one of the greatest of all times, I want to be in the conversation, gender aside. This applies to men too, but I want women in any industry to know that you can make it to the top and stay at the top and be at the top in any boys club and it’s so important," said Flair.

Charlotte Flair describes how she views her WWE character

The Queen has been portrayed as a heel for the majority of her WWE career. When she returned last year, she turned babyface and dethroned Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Title.

Charlotte Flair described how she views her character in great detail during the interview. She stated that she has now embraced the journey and stated that irrespective of whether she's a face or a heel, she just wants to be the "greatest of all time."

"The People’s Queen. For so long, I told everyone else to bow down. Whereas now I’m just embracing the journey. I wouldn’t say that Charlotte is good, I wouldn’t say she’s bad. I think she just knows that she’s given her all for so many years and this is what she loves. She just wants the audience to know that, whether she’s acting up–whether she’s being bad or whether she being good–she’s here to be the greatest of all time."

Charlotte Flair is currently scheduled to go one-on-one with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Championship. It remains to be seen whether she can emerge victorious from the mega event.

