"I want to get it because I deserve it" - Zelina Vega on if she feels she should've won the WWE Women’s Title based on her 9/11 story

Zelina Vega has commented on whether she thinks she should have won the WWE Women’s Championship at Backlash 2023 due to her 9/11 narrative.

The SmackDown star tragically lost her father in the September 11 attacks. She had the opportunity to become the Women's World Champion a few months ago when she challenged Rhea Ripley for the title in her native Puerto Rico. She also challenged IYO SKY for the Women's Title a few weeks ago on SmackDown but was unsuccessful.

On the 22nd anniversary of the tragic event, Zelina Vega spoke to Busted Open Radio in an interview and discussed whether WWE should've put the title on her at Backlash or whether she should win it because of her 9/11 story.

"I'd like to think that maybe part of it has to do with the fact that they wouldn't want to do it just to do it because of the day, if that makes sense. You know, like I think either way, you're gonna get 'Oh, they only gave it to her because it's 9/11 and they wanted to throw her a bone after blah, blah, blah happened', or, 'Oh, they gave it to her in Puerto Rico because she's from there.' I'd like to think that they wanted to give it to me because I deserve it, and that's what I'm looking for... As much as it would be literally everything I could have wanted, I want to get it because I deserve it," said Vega. [H/T WrestlingNews.co].

Zelina Vega comments on what keeps her going

Vega is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament winner. She's part of the LWO, which includes Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Rey Mysterio.

During the same interview, Zelina Vega spoke about what keeps her going, stating:

"I think a part of it definitely is feeling unfulfilled in this way because I started it because of him. I started it because I made a promise, and even when I did get let go in 2020, I felt unfulfilled. I felt like I didn't complete my promise and I still don't feel like I have been told that's complete. I think because I genuinely feel like it will happen, I still keep going. You know, I have that. I have my husband who supports me so, so much, and my family does and they were in the crowd on Saturday. I just feel like I have so many reasons to look forward that it's, I don't feel like it's complete yet."

Zelina Vega wants to become women's champion, and she deserves a title run. It'll be interesting to see what WWE has in store for her.

Would you like to see Zelina Vega as the next WWE Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments below!

