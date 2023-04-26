"I want to go for it all" - Current champion wants a longer title run in WWE than Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently expressed her desire to surpass Roman Reigns as the longest-reigning, modern-day champion in the company.

Belair won the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 from Becky Lynch. She held the championship for over a year and defended it several times. In fact, she completed one year as champion recently and took down Asuka at WrestleMania 39 to continue her dominant run.

Belair spoke to Ad Free Shows this week and claimed she wanted a title run comparable to Roman Reigns's. The EST of WWE mentioned that she wanted to remain champion until next year and have a lengthy title run.

"I just became the longest-reigning Black champion in WWE. Look at Roman Reigns. I want to go for it all. I want to have a reign like Roman Reigns and break his record, you know? I want to be champion next year." (H/T eWrestlingNews)

Bianca Belair will face IYO SKY at WWE Backlash

Since bursting onto the scene at SummerSlam last year, Damage CTRL has become an undeniable force in the company.

After several attempts from Bayley to win the RAW Women's title from Bianca Belair, the onus will now fall on IYO SKY to dethrone the champ.

The Damage CTRL member won a triple-threat match against Piper Niven and Michin to become the number-one challenger for the title.

This week on RAW, Bianca Belair teamed up with Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a tag team match against Damage CTRL. The Bianca-led side picked up the win after The EST planted Bayley with the KOD for the win.

The two stars will collide at Backlash on May 6, emanating from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

