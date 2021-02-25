"I want her gone today" - Former WWE Women's Champion was fired by Vince McMahon due to backstage complaints

Working for Vince McMahon in the WWE can sometimes be a very unpredictable experience. There have been various instances wherein Superstars were fired out of the blue, and Stacy Carter, aka The Kat's WWE departure, is one such example.

The former WWF/E Women's Champion was released from the WWE in 2001, and her exit also led to Jerry Lawler quitting the company as an act of protest. Lawler and Carter were married at the time, and WWE fired Stacy after several writers complained about her backstage attitude.

Jim Ross opened up about Stacy Carter's WWE release during a recent Grilling JR episode on AdFreeShows.

JR revealed that while Stacy was a sweetheart, she wasn't a fan amongst the writing team. The writers apparently told Vince McMahon that she was too hard to work with, and they caught the WWE Boss on one of his bad days to complain about the Superstar.

Vince McMahon wasted no time deciding to cut her off from the company, and he called Jim Ross to inform him about the move.

"She was a sweetheart, I thought, but she apparently, based on what the writers said, she was too hard to work with. So, they caught Vince on a day when he was not in a really great mood, apparently. I got called in Vince's office, 'I want her gone. What? 'I want her gone today.' So, you know, that's where your job becomes very challenging."

Jim Ross believed that there was no logic in firing a wrestler based on the writers' feedback without verifying all the complaints. However, Vince McMahon was adamant about releasing Carter, and there was no point in challenging the WWE CEO.

"Look, there is no way I would have fired her, no matter what the writers said. Without talking to the writers and telling what did she do, that you believe merits her dismissal. Explain to me so that I know. I didn't do that because I had no room to do that. I asked, 'Can I do some checking around?' 'No, she's gone. Well, you know, you got a decision-maker, Conrad. I would have done anything. I would have challenged Vince. Well, you're stupid if you do that. That's what he wanted."

Unlike a lot of women, Stacy had product knowledge: Jim Ross on how The Kat was backstage in WWE

The Kat with the Women's Championship.

Jim Ross realized that Carter would not have lost her WWE job had she been given some time off. Vince McMahon forgives people, and JR knows that all too well as he has been in and out of the WWE on many occasions.

However, Jerry Lawler following his wife out of the WWE was an unexpected twist for the company.

"I knew that if we just if we got past this day and she took some time off that it was a good chance we could bring her back. He forgives. Look at me; I've been there in and out, in and out. So, I know that there is a propensity to do that by him. But, we didn't count on; I didn't think Vince did either that Lawler was going to support her and leave. And, that was a little of a different twist to the plot."

Jim Ross explained that Stacy Carter knew the wrestling product, unlike many other female performers. Carter grew into the business due to her relationship with The King, and she questioned WWE's booking decisions for her.

Not all producers appreciate a talent who asks many questions, and the crew backstage reportedly lost its patience with Carter.

"The thing about Stacy, unlike a lot of women, Stacy had product knowledge. She lived the business since she was a teenager being Lawler's girlfriend and then his wife. So, she had a little more of a knowledge and basic fundamentals, skillset as far as the psychology and understanding of the product than did a lot of the Divas. And, with that said, she would question things. Ask questions. I'm not going to do this. I'm not going to do that. Well, that doesn't make any sense. You're stupid, whatever.

She would ask for the logic behind something she was going to do, which is, if you're a good producer, you've got no problems with talent asking questions because you can explain it and sell it to them. But in any event, they lost patience, this crew, the creative in that regard, and she was out. And Lawler was out. So, you know, he felt like he was doing the right thing, and I admire what he did."

Stacy Carter and Jerry Lawler got divorced in 2003. Carter would leave the pro wrestling business for many years after her WWE release, and while she would work in the indie scene for a couple of years later, the former Women's Champion has mostly stayed away from the industry.

