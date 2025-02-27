"I don't want that guy to go over" - Vince McMahon suddenly changed winner 10 minutes into WWE match; told the referee to change it

A WWE match was changed by Vince McMahon after it had already started, after an official communicated with a referee. He told the referee to inform the stars of the change in finish because he didn't want a star to go over.

Teddy Long appeared on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis and Bill Apter. He discussed how matches were often changed at the last minute in the past.

Teddy Long was asked about Vince McMahon changing matches at the last minute in the past, and he pointed out that the former WWE Chairman had done it a lot. He said that when two guys were in the ring, and they already got their finish and were already 10 minutes into their match, McMahon still changed the match on the fly.

“Vince has done that several times. I’ve seen him, where two guys are in the ring, they already got their finish, they know who’s going to go over, and they are ten minutes into the match. Vince gets on the headset and tells the referee, 'I don’t want that guy to go over. Tell the other guy I want him to win.' Just like that.” (11:22 – 11:37)

Nowadays, with Triple H in charge, the situation has changed in WWE. The matches are determined well in advance, with few changes, if any, happening at the last minute.

