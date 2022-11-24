Teddy Long recently recalled former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon praising him backstage and saying the company had wasted him by making him a referee.

For those unaware, prior to embracing his role as one of SmackDown's most beloved on-screen managers, Long worked as a referee for WWE. It was only after being appointed the Friday night show's GM in 2004 did he become a widely known and popular face among casual wrestling viewers.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long recalled being called upon to try out for a managerial role. The WWE legend revealed that he met Vince McMahon backstage after cutting a promo on Tommy Dreamer.

Teddy Long added that the former WWE Chairman was thoroughly impressed by his work, saying the promotion had wasted his talents up until then.

"Well, I remember the first time they called me to work there as a manager and I went to Providence Island. I walked out the first night with D'Lo Brown, and I cut this promo on Tommy Dreamer. And when I came back, Vince McMahon was standing, and he was waiting on me. And he called me and said, 'I can't believe I have had you right under my nose all this time.' He said that to me and the next thing he said was, 'I want you to know they really wasted you down South,'" said Long. (12:35 - 13:08)

Teddy Long vowed to give his everything to the role as WWE SmackDown's manager

Long disclosed that in response to McMahon's praise, he stated that many in WWE were aware of his talents, but they never allowed it to come to the forefront. Teddy Long added that after this interaction, he vowed to give his best in his new role and live up to the faith put in him by Vince McMahon.

"And I told him, 'Sir, there were some people back there who could have told you what I could do. Maybe they just didn't want you to know. Just thank you very much.' That's still with me and led me to know, hey, I'm not gonna screw this up, whatever this man wants me to do. He's giving me the opportunity of a lifetime and I'm gonna show him my appreciation and that's why I gave my job one hundred percent," said Long. (13:09 - 13:33)

The former SmackDown GM was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. Since then, Teddy Long has only made sporadic appearances for the promotion.

What's your favorite moment of Teddy Long's career in the global juggernaut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

