"I want to make a superstar out of you" - Popular WWE star discusses important advice given by Triple H

Triple H's new WWE regime took over the company after Vince McMahon seemingly retired and left the promotion last year. However, several superstars received an opportunity on the main roster under The Game's main roster. Recently, LWO's Santos Escobar revealed an important piece of advice he received from Hunter.

Last year, Santos Escobar and the Legado Del Fantasma made their way to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown alongside Zelina Vega. The stable was later approached by Rey Mysterio, who revived the Latino World Order with the new members.

Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, the former Cruiserweight Champion talked about the Latino World Order. During his conversation, Escobar recalled how Triple H gave him important advice when he started his career on WWE's developmental brand.

"I remember something that Hunter told me along the lines of, I want people to see you when they see you in the ring. I want to make a superstar out of you. I don't want our audiences to look at you and think of Rey [Mysterio] or think of Eddie [Guerrero] or think of some other nostalgic moment. I want them to think about you. So, with the explanation LWO was declined back in 2019," said Escobar. [From 05:00 to 05:35]

Santos Escobar had a very successful run on WWE NXT under Triple H's creative leadership

In 2020, Santos Escobar won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship after defeating Drake Maverick in the finals. After the event, Escobar created Legado Del Fantasma on the developmental brand.

Escobar spent nearly three years on the developmental brand under Triple H's creative leadership before Shawn Michaels took over the creative duties of the third brand after its reboot in 2021.

However, the former Cruiserweight Champion was quickly called to WWE's main roster under Triple H's new regime alongside the Legado Del Fantasma. The stable has worked quite well on both brands since they arrived in October 2022.

Triple H has also given the members of the stable plenty of spotlight on Friday Night SmackDown alongside Rey Mysterio, who recently won the WWE United States Championship from Austin Theory.

