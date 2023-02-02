"I wouldn't want to meet her in a dark or light alley" - Veteran shares honest thoughts about Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently lavished praise on Rhea Ripley, saying she's on the verge of becoming the biggest star in WWE's women's division.

The Eradicator won the Women's Royal Rumble match last Saturday, thus cementing her place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The former NXT Women's Champion put up an Iron Woman performance, entering at number 1 and lasting till the end, last eliminating Liv Morgan for the win.

Contrary to what fans expected, instead of challenging RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley laid down a challenge to Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter lavished praise on Ripley. He stated that she could soon become the top star on the women's roster.

"She was fantastic, and the promo she did on Monday Night RAW telling Charlotte Flair that she better be ready for her, Rhea Ripley is my opinion, is now at the brink of being at the top of WWE's women's division. I wouldn't want to meet her in a dark or light alley," said Apter. (2:34 - 3:01)

Check out the full episode below:

Bill Apter thinks Rhea Ripley could defeat Charlotte Flair

Furthermore, Apter mentioned how Ripley had grown since her match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36, where she lost. The veteran journalist went on to predict that The Judgment Day member could win at WWE WrestleMania 39.

"I predicted it a while ago when I did my Royal Rumble predictions, I just see her as the toughest lady. She's already lost to Charlotte Flair and I think it embarrassed her but she said on RAW that this was a different Rhea Ripley and it's a different Charlotte Flair, too. If I'm looking at this technically, in terms of who might win this match, I think Ripley might have the edge over Charlotte at this point because it's not the same Rhea that fought Charlotte in the past," added Bill Apter. (3:56 - 4:37)

With The Queen set to defend her SmackDown Women's Title against Sonya Deville on Friday night, The Eradicator might show up to confront after the bout.

What do you make of Bill Apter's thoughts on the former RAW Women's Champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the Spotify link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes