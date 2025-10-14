"I want to quit" - IYO SKY makes surprise revelation about wrestling career

IYO SKY has made a surprising revelation about her wrestling career. The Genius of the Sky has become one of the dominant stars in the WWE Women's division since signing with the company in 2017.

She has been a two-time Women's World Champion and held multiple other titles in the promotion. However, her wrestling career didn't get off to the ideal start.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, IYO SKY said she made her in-ring debut at the age of 16 and had no idea about wrestling. She mentioned that her debut match was so bad that she wanted to quit wrestling.

“I feel like I was just so embarrassed because my debut match was so bad, and maybe the audience was only 30 people, but I felt so embarrassed. So I thought I want to quit, but actually I was so frustrated as well. So maybe I have to become stronger," she said.

She said she wanted to prove that she was not a bad wrestler and change the mind of the fans.

"I have to get better to change their mind, because 30 people think Io Shirai is a bad wrestler. I want to change something like that, to become Io Shirai is not a bad wrestler. So that’s why I want to quit but I should keep until they are thinking, Io Shirai is no bad wrestler, and they just keep going, keep going, keep going. Then three years later, I fall in love with wrestling,” she added.

You can watch the interview below:

SKY made her professional in-ring debut in 2007 as Io Shirai and went up the ranks quickly.

In WWE, she first made her mark in NXT before shining on the main roster as IYO SKY.

IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley emerged victorious at Crown Jewel

After weeks of tension and battles, IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley teamed up to take on The Kabuki Warriors at Crown Jewel.

The match saw a lot of back-and-forth action before Asuka and Kairi Sane dominated proceedings.

The match turned on its head after SKY made a hot tag to Ripley. The Eradicator cleaned the house, and then SKY took charge.

The finish came after Ripley hit Sane with a Riptide followed by an Over the Moonsault by SKY for the pinfall victory.

H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

