"I do want to retire" - 71-year-old WWE veteran reveals that Vince McMahon is reluctant to let him leave

Vince McMahon does not want to see Jerry McDevitt retire as WWE's lawyer.
Jerry McDevitt recently sat down with Tim Grant of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to speak about various topics. When asked about being the long-standing lawyer for McMahon and WWE, McDevitt admitted that he's heading into retirement soon, but McMahon doesn't want him to.
"WWE is a major client, but I have other clients. I also represented Dr. Cyril Wecht. I’ll be 72 in January, so I’ve been trying to turn it down a little bit as I’m headed into retirement," Jerry McDevitt said. "But because of my longstanding relationship with WWE, I continue to represent them, although I keep telling Vince I do want to retire."
Jerry McDevitt has a unique relationship with Vince McMahon
Jerry McDevitt admitted that unlike most lawyer-client relationships nowadays, the one he has with Vince McMahon remains very special because he deals directly with WWE's owner.
"Most relationships nowadays with lawyers and publicly traded companies are at the general counsel level," Jerry McDevitt continued. "Outside lawyers work with the general counsel of the company and never with the CEO or chairman of the board. But my contact and my relationship is directly with and to Vince. It always has been. It always will be. That’s kind of a unique relationship in the landscape of the law these days for the outside counsel to have that sort of direct relationship."
With Court Baurer and Major League Wrestling currently suing WWE, McMahon is probably happy that he still has Jerry McDevitt in his corner right now.
