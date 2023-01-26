Rhea Ripley has discussed her current run on WWE RAW and whether she's enjoying it or not.

The Eradicator is part of The Judgment Day, a heelish faction on the red brand that includes Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor. She isn't afraid to get her hands dirty, and often gets into conflict with male wrestlers during matches, backstage and in-ring segments. She is also a former RAW Women's Champion.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times in a recent interview, Rhea Ripley admitted that she's enjoying her current run in WWE and having fun with what she's doing.

"I'm enjoying every single second of it. I legit go out there and I just have fun. I'm just myself and I think you can see that when you watch it. You can tell that I'm just going out there and I'm just living in the moment, and I think that's a cool thing about what I'm doing at the moment. Plus, I get to step in there with the men and I show them that us women we're strong too and we can handle ourselves. So it's a cool little evolution there for the women's division, but I am enjoying every single second of it, and I want to see how far I can push it,” said Rhea.

Rhea Ripley says The Bloodline isn't ready for The Judgment Day

The Bloodline is the top faction on SmackDown and the focal point of the show while The Judgment Day is the top group on the red brand. On RAW XXX, Dominik and Damian Priest challenged The Usos for the tag titles, but were unsuccessful.

Prior to the show, Rhea Ripley stated that Roman Reigns' faction isn't ready for hers.

“I think The Bloodline are not ready for us. They are underestimating us and our capabilities. They don't think that we can step to them and be on the same level, and that's something that they're gonna regret,” said Ripley.

Rhea Ripley is currently slated to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble match this Saturday. It'll be interesting to see if she emerges victorious.

Would you like to see Rhea win the Rumble? Sound off in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes