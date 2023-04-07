"I want to slap him in the face" - Current UFC fighter says he wants to attack Brock Lesnar 

UFC fighter Gilbert Burns has shared his thoughts on Endeavor purchasing WWE and stated that he wants to slap Brock Lesnar in the face.

After parting ways with the wrestling juggernaut in 2004, The Beast Incarnate joined the world's leading MMA organization in 2008. He went on to capture the heavyweight title in his third fight. His last bout in the company was against Mark Hunt in 2016. It was recently announced that the UFC would merge with WWE to create a multi-billion sports entertainment company.

During the UFC 287 press conference, Gilbert Burns commented on the merger, noting that it would allow him to slap Lesnar.

“I think both are huge companies that can help each other build even better marketing for each one. I think UFC can learn so much from the WWE and vice-versa, and it’s a good opportunity to slap Brock Lesnar in the face. I never met [Brock]. He’s lucky I never met him. I want to slap him because he cannot push DC [Daniel Cormier] like that when he came all the way there in the Octagon. I want to slap him in the face," said Burns. (H/T Fightful)

Brock Lesnar underwent a major character change on WWE RAW

The Beast Incarnate was involved in a feud with 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos leading up to WrestleMania 39, and he defeated the latter at the event. He portrayed a babyface during the storyline.

However, on the red brand this Monday night, Brock Lesnar turned heel by attacking Cody Rhodes before their tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

He assaulted The American Nightmare and beat him up with several weapons. It seems Lesnar will no longer be portraying the smiley cowboy gimmick, and he's clearly the heel in his new feud with Cody Rhodes.

Are you excited about this Cody and Brock feud? Sound off in the comments below.

