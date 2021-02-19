"I want to take his head off, I want to put it on my wall" - Jon Moxley sends ominous warning to Bullet Club star

Jon Moxley has claimed that regardless of the title he is holding, he always intends to walk into New Japan Pro Wrestling as the "hunter" and not the "hunted." The reigning IWGP United States Champion always tends to be a big game hunter, as he has tried to take out the likes of Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki in the past.

At Wrestle Kingdom 14, Jon Moxley defeated Lance Archer to win the IWGP US Championship for the second time. In his second defense of the title, Moxley defeated Archer's former Suzuki Gun stablemate Minoru Suzuki, in what remains MOX's last match in NJPW to date.

In his interview with NJPW, Jon Moxley mentioned that he is a "hunter" and not "hunted." Hence, the IWGP US Champion won't be sitting around and waiting for his challengers to call him out. Instead, Moxley would like to pick fights on his own.

"Whatever the way I'm looking at it, I don't care what color the belt is, whether it's gold, silver, whether it says United States on it or whatever the hell it says on it. You know to me that's a thing I'm carrying around because I'm kinda going like, 'All right, I'm walking into New Japan and I'm big game hunting. I'm trying to take out the Lance Archers or the whoever, the Suzuki's and whoever I got to go open in the G1. I want to face these guys that are the best guys. Win, lose, or draw, I want to get in the ring with them."

Jon Moxley made his intentions clear, stating that he wants to share the ring with the best guys from NJPW. Regardless of the result of his match against some of these Superstars, Moxley is open to facing the best ones out there.

"I said I was The Bogeyman in New Japan Pro Wrestling because I'm not sitting here on some throne just because I got some belt and going like 'Oh I was just waiting for my challengers to come to me because I'm some sort of King on this but I'm like, no I'm the one making challenges. I'm hunting KENTA, I want to take his head off, I want to put it on my wall."

The Death Rider sent another message to KENTA ahead of their title match at NJPW Strong, claiming that he wants to take the Bullet Club star's head off and put it on his wall.

Jon Moxley will be putting the IWGP United States Championship on the line against KENTA on February 26th. The two men will meet in the ring as part of the New Beginning in USA tour.