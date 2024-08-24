"I wanted to save it" - Major name details why she never tapped out in WWE

WWE Superstars lose in different ways in a match, depending on the stipulation. However, one name has taken pinfalls but never lost a match via submission. Recently, Ronda Rousey detailed why she never lost a match in the company via submission.

Ronda Rousey had two runs in the promotion and excelled in the women's division on different occasions. The Baddest Woman on the Planet's first run often receives more praise from critics and fans compared to her final run with WWE. Interestingly, she never tapped out to any star in either run.

In an interview on Ring The Belle, the former SmackDown and RAW Women's Champion detailed why she never took a tap-out loss and that she wanted to save it for a special occasion, such as her final WWE match with Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023.

"I'm not tapping out because my mom would disown me (...) I've never tapped out in real life. So, I saved that. I actually didn't even tap out to Shayna [Baszler] when I went out. The only person that ever submits me, I wanted to save it for Shayna, but pins? I don't care," Rousey said. (From 17:35 to 18:07)

Ronda Rousey opens up about her final match against Shayna Baslzer at WWE SummerSlam 2023

In 2022, Ronda Rousey made a shocking return to WWE and ran rampant in the women's division. The Baddest Woman on the Planet captured the SmackDown Women's Championship twice and went on to face new names.

In the following year, she spent the majority of her time alongside Shayna Baszler in the tag team division and captured the tag team title. However, Baszler turned on Rousey, which led to Ronda Rousey's final feud and match for the promotion.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former SmackDown and RAW Women's Champion got candid about her match at SummerSlam 2023 and stated fans would've enjoyed it more if it was on Bloodsport.

"I think if we did the match at Bloodsport or something, people would have loved it. But I think the crowd, it wasn't for them at all." Rousey said. (H/T: CVV)

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is expecting her second child and has stated she will stay away from wrestling on a full-time basis.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Ring The Belle and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

