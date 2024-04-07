"I wanted The Man and that's exactly what I got"- Rhea Ripley opens up after major victory at WrestleMania XL 

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley recently opened up about Becky Lynch after successfully defending her title at WrestleMania XL Night One.

On Night One of WrestleMania XL, Lynch and Ripley were engaged in a hard-fought battle where the former asserted control for a long time in the bout. However, in the end, Mami emerged victorious with a Riptide in the middle of the ring as she retained her Women's World Championship.

The Eradicator opened up about her victory in the backstage interview with Cathy Kelley. She stated how great she feels to be the most dominant star in the division.

"I'm feeling alive. I'm feeling like I'm on top of the division, and I've not only shown that to everyone else, even though I've already been on top for so bloody long because Mami is always on top like you know Cathy, but now everyone has just been reminded why I'm the dominant one. I'm Mami and why this is my division. I needed Becky and she put up a fanstastic fight like she always does. I knew that I was gonna head and I was under the skin, I was gonna get The Man I wanted."

Rhea Ripley added that she wanted The Man and that is exactly who she got.

"I wasn't gonna get the mother, I wasn't gonna get the wife, I wanted Becky freakin Lynch. I wanted The Man and that's exactly what I got. And you know I went in there and I beat The Man. You know why? Because I said it before on RAW, but behind every great man is a greater women. And I just proved my point."

Checkout Rhea Ripley's interview below:

Rhea Ripley had a three-word message immediately after the victory in WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley celebrated her WrestleMania XL victory with a three-word message on X/Twitter.

Ripley took to her Twitter account and stated that she would always be on top. The star has been on a dominant run with a year-long reign with the Women's World Title.

"ALWAYS ON TOP! #WrestleManiaXL," Rhea Ripley shared.

Check out her Twitter post below:

With one of the biggest threats in Becky Lynch now out of the way, it remains to be seen who else will challenge Mami for the Women's World Title.

