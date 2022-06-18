"I wasn’t listening to a word she was saying"- Alexa Bliss takes shot at former Women's Champion

Alexa Bliss took a shot at Becky Lynch over their face-off during this week's edition of WWE RAW.

On RAW, Bliss and Liv Morgan defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in tag team action. The victory led to both women qualifying for the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match.

While Bliss was making her entrance for the match, she encountered an irate Becky Lynch who had just suffered a beatdown at the hands of Asuka. Lynch told Bliss that she hopes she wins, in her signature high-pitched tone. Bliss didn't pay much attention and walked away from Lynch.

The official Twitter handle of USA Network shared a (now deleted) tweet highlighting the moment. Little Miss Bliss responded to the tweet and had the following to say about the confrontation:

"Honestly- I wasn’t listening to a word she was saying lol."

Becky Lynch has an opportunity to get back at Alexa Bliss

Becky Lynch isn't someone who lets people get away with comments like the one Bliss made in her tweet. Lynch is all set to take on Asuka in a singles match on the upcoming episode of RAW. If Lynch wins the match, she will be added to the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match in the namesake PLE. It would be interesting to see another Bliss-Lynch face-off, this time inside the ring. In real life, Lynch has always had major praise for Bliss:

"I want that responsibility of elevating the newer additions to the roster, like Alexa. She has the big spotlight, and she is just crushing it. She’s so charismatic. She’s adorable looking, this little tiny thing in cool little outfits, with pigtails – but those mean facial features, and the way she struts around like a peacock: what a heel. She’s doing a great job,” Lynch said in an interview, back in 2016. [H/T Games Radar]

Lynch has had massive beef with Asuka ever since both women returned to WWE TV a while ago. She would love to put The Empress Of Tomorrow down and head over to Money In The Bank.

Alexa Bliss has already secured a spot in the match. After Lynch and Bliss' face-off on RAW, and the latter's recent shot at Big Time Becks, fans want to see these two women go at it in the ring.

