"I went through a lot mentally" - Rhea Ripley reveals she was almost fired from WWE several times

Rhea Ripley has claimed she almost got fired from WWE due to personal issues affecting her performance in the ring. The former NXT Women's champion added that she was down and out at one point. However, she managed to pull herself back up to get to where she is.

While speaking with My Love Letter To Wrestling, she revealed that the company considered firing her several times.

The WWE Raw Superstar added that she began to hate herself as she was mentally drained because of troubles at home and at work.

"A lot of things really. It was sort of the whole year between the Mae Young Classic I and II. I went through a lot mentally behind the scenes. I was having troubles at home. I was having troubles at work. I hated myself. I was very mentally weak at that time. I just didn't feel like I was good enough. I was constantly being told that I wasn't good enough and I had to do something to improve it. I was on the chopping block a couple times and nearly got booted." [H/T WrestlingNews]

Rhea Ripley on making her come back in WWE

Continuing to talk about her struggles, Ripley revealed that heading to the gym turned things around. She admitted that ignoring what people thought about her was the first step for her, but being around people, especially at the gym, terrified her.

"I just had a lot going on and I was very down. I want to say, at that six month period, I was like, 'You know what? Stop this. I don't care what anybody thinks about me. All they're going to do is judge me anyway.' I had to change my mental game completely. I started going to a gym which is the first gym I've ever signed up for. I was terrified. I don't like being around people, so I was absolutely terrified." [H/T WrestlingNews]

Last week, Rhea Ripley was a part of the Women's Elimination Chamber but is currently feuding with her former tag-team partner, Nikki A.S.H.

The two are on a collision course and could lock heads at WrestleMania.

