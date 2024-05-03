"I whipped his a*s" - AJ Styles disrespects WWE legend ahead of Backlash France

AJ Styles is not pulling any punches ahead of his huge title match at Backlash.

The Phenomenal One is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. We won a tournament on SmackDown and defeated LA Knight in the finals to emerge as the number one contender.

AJ Styles made an appearance during the Backlash Kickoff event in Lyon, France. He was hyping his match against The American Nightmare and spoke about his relationship with Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes. AJ mentioned that he beat up the legendary wrestler back in the day and would do the same with his son when they face off in the ring this weekend.

"Dusty Rhodes, The American Dream. I whipped his a*s. You didn't like that but that's the truth. Look back at the archives and you'll see that I beat Dusty Rhodes, and tomorrow night I will beat Cody Rhodes." [From 39:08 to 39:28]

AJ Styles is already a Grand Slam Champion in WWE and this weekend, he will have a chance to build on that legacy.

It is also interesting to note that The Phenomenal One won his first WWE Champion at Backlash back in 2016.

