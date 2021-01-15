"I will come back to wrestling in some capacity" - Sarah Logan on potential WWE return

Former Riott Squad member Sarah Logan was one of the many Superstars who was released by WWE in early 2020 as a result of the company's budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After her release, Logan took a break from pro wrestling, but she recently revealed that she has aspirations of returning to the ring.

Sarah Logan wrestled her last match on WWE Monday Night RAW last April where she lost to Shayna Baszler in a qualifying match for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Following her release from the company, Sarah Logan announced on Instagram that she would be stepping away from the ring for the foreseeable future. She is married to Erik of the Viking Raiders and they're expecting their first child together.

During a recent interaction on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast, Sarah Logan spoke about a potential return to the world of wrestling and stated that she has considered returning to WWE part-time.

“If I’m able to finagle a way to comfortably have my kid on the road, I don’t see why I wouldn’t come back full-time. Me and [Erik] rent an RV and drive to each town, and Cash is with us… but I have a farm. My mom can only take care of it so much, so part of me is like, ‘I’ll come back part-time’. With WWE, you don’t really get to pick how you come back. I will come back to wrestling in some capacity, I’m sure of it. It’s pretty much all I’m really qualified to do.” (H/T WhatCulture)

It remains to be seen if WWE would be interested in re-signing Sarah Logan somewhere down the line. If they do, we could see her reunite with Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott and reform the Riott Squad.

Sarah Logan's run in WWE

The original Riott Squad

Sarah Logan signed with WWE in 2016 and competed in developmental for a year before moving to the main roster and forming a stable with Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. Even though the Riott Squad made their main roster debut in 2017, Logan made multiple appearances on RAW and SmackDown in 2014 under different roles.

She also competed in the 2017 Mae Young Classic tournament but was unsuccessful. Sarah Logan's WWE run was quite underwhelming, and if she does end up returning to the company, she could get the opportunity to redeem herself.