"I will fight the society for her" - Asuka breaks character to defend 3-time champion following major return on WWE RAW

WWE was criticized for bringing back a former champion who is deemed an unsafe worker. However, Asuka jumped to her defense. The champion in question is Nia Jax.

Nia Jax was signed to the WWE from 2014 to 2021. During this time, Jax reached the top spot by winning the Women's Championship. However, there was always one thing holding her back.

Jax was said to have been a stiff worker. Over the years, Jax has seriously hurt or injured several other women in the ring. Jax has also gotten a lot of flak for her in-ring skills. The former Women's Champion was finally released from the company in 2021.

However, 'The Irresistable Force' made her return to RAW this past week, and attacked both Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez during their main-event bout. Fans have been rather vocal about their displeasure in seeing the 39-year-old star make her return to the ring.

However, Asuka has been quick to jump to Jax's defense on social media. She hit back at fans who have been criticizing the decision to bring Jax back to the WWE.

"That question is rude and bullying. You're hurting her heart with this question. Are you really a person with a heart? If someone who has not been directly harmed by her denies her, I will fight the society for her. If I am criticized for it, I don't care"

Check out her tweet here:

Bayley asks Asuka to stay at home

Asuka has been embroiled in a feud with Bayley and Damage CTRL recently. She and the Role Model had a back-and-forth exchange on Twitter recently. Hence, when the Empress of Tomorrow took to social media to post a picture of an airport where she was, Bayley was quick to ask her to stay at home.

"Just stay home"

Check out her tweet here:

It's good to see someone like Asuka jump to Nia Jax's defense in the wake of all the criticism she has received after her return this Monday.

