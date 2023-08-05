"I will have to make that step" - Gunther reveals he still has room to grow in WWE before challenging for a major title

WWE RAW star Gunther has shared that he will have to take the next step before challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The 35-year-old is scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre this Saturday night at WWE SummerSlam 2023. The Ring General successfully defended the title against McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 39 in April.

McIntyre recently returned from a hiatus from the company and will be facing the leader of Imperium tomorrow night at the premium live event in Detroit.

In an interview with journalist Sanjay Maru ahead of SummerSlam, Gunther was asked if there are other titles he wants to capture or if he is content with the Intercontinental Championship.

"I can carry both if necessary [laughs], there is still space. But no, I think there's a lot of room to grow still. I'm very pleased with how everything is going so far. There are a lot of exciting matchups, and they are in that World Heavyweight Title division. So at one point, if I want to get into the ring with those guys I will have to make that step," he said. [From 01:40 - 02:01]

Gunther on why he became a WWE Superstar

The Austrian star noted that it is a good thing that WWE Universe considers him as one of the superstars on the roster who could become the World Heavyweight Champion.

During his conversation with Sanjay Maru, Gunther said he is focused on delivering in the ring every single night. He added that it is nice to be mentioned alongside some of the biggest names in the industry.

"It is positive feedback you get, it is nice to be mentioned in those circles. The crucial part is delivering it at the end of the day and that is where it will get interesting," said Gunther. [From 02:28 - 02:37]

The Intercontinental Champion shared that he didn't get into the business to make a lot of money, he is a wrestler because he loves it.

"First and foremost, it's the passion for what I do here. I never started to do this because I wanted to be a millionaire or something like that. I just wanted to be a wrestler as a profession. That is the main driving factor, there are other factors too, but at the end of the day I love what I do," he added. [From 02:52 - 03:09]

Ludwig Kaiser picked up a shocking victory over Matt Riddle in a singles match this past Monday night on WWE RAW. The leader of Imperium got into the ring after the match and shook the hand of his fellow stablemate following the match. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Imperium on WWE RAW moving forward.

