"I will not be making it to work on Monday" - 32-year-old star refuses to wrestle on WWE RAW

WWE RAW general manager Adam Pearce could be without one of his champions this Monday night.

Chelsea Green is threatening to not show up for this week's episode of RAW. Green is set to take on Natalya in a Trick or Treat match a few days after suffering an upset loss to Shotzi last Friday on SmackDown.

"Delete this Joe! I will not be making it to work on Monday!" Green wrote.

However, Green changed her mind a day later and will be facing Natalya on RAW. She even claimed to be the "BOAT" or best of all time of the women's tag team division.

"Tomorrow I show @NatbyNature who the tag team champion BOAT is. #WWERaw @WWE," Green wrote.

In addition to Shotzi, Chelsea Green has been having problems with Natalya in the past couple of weeks. Green and Piper Niven easily defeated Natalya and Nikki Cross last week on RAW in a tag team match.

Cross was out of it throughout the match, so it was basically a handicap match. Natalya was supposed to be teaming up with Tegan Nox, but she was ruled out due to an injury.

It will be interesting to see if Nox will be back on Monday to be in the corner of Natalya. Green, on the other hand, will likely have Niven on her side during the Trick or Treat match.

Chelsea Green wants WWE to fire 'Bob'

Natalya's popular assistant "Bob" was back on X last week and began doing his work by taking shots at Chelsea Green. "Bob" insinuated that Green has the advantage in the Trick or Treat match, using the word "trick" to have a different meaning.

Green did not like what "Bob" wrote and demanded that Adam Pearce do something about it.

"ADAM. If you don't fire her after this comment!!!!!! Or at least suspend the match until "BOB" is fired!!!!!!"

For what it's worth, "trick" is a slang term for prostitution. Also, "Bob" is a private assistant of Natalya and possibly not signed to a WWE deal.

