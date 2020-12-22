Jeff Hardy recently spoke to Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy and talked about various topics. One of the topics they touched upon was The Undertaker and the role The Phenom played in Jeff Hardy's career.

Jeff Hardy had been a prominent Tag Team Superstar in WWE since the Attitude Era. However, it can be argued that it was The Undertaker who helped launch Hardy's singles career after the two men competed in a ladder match for the WWE Championship in 2002.

Jeff Hardy grateful to The Undertaker

Although Jeff Hardy did not win the match, he earned the respect of The Undertaker as well as the entire WWE Universe. Talking about the match, the former three-time WWE World Champion revealed how he is enamored by The Phenom and the role he played in his career.

"Me being a young Jeff Hardy and going in there with the legend, the Hall of Famer known as The Undertaker, he's pretty much like superhuman. For him to do what he did for me, I owe him so much. He helped me so much as far as what he did for me back then in that ladder match and I'll never be able to repay him"

Jeff Hardy is currently a RAW Superstar and has been feuding with The Hurt Business over the past few weeks. He has expressed interest in having a program with The Fiend on RAW.