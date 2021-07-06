"I will never forgive you" - Bayley sends a message to WWE Hall of Famer

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has once again had an interesting back-and-forth on Twitter with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Bayley posted a story on her Instagram in which she watched the "I Quit" match between Beth Phoenix and Melina from WWE One Night Stand 2008. In doing so, she was preparing for her upcoming "I Quit" match against SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WWE Money in the Bank 2021.

A fan posted a screenshot of the SmackDown star's Instagram story on Twitter, and Beth Phoenix reacted by claiming that Bayley loves her.

In response, Bayley wrote that she was cheering for Melina. Maintaining her on-screen character, Bayley further added that she will never forgive Phoenix.

"I was cheering for Melina. I will never forgive you!!!!" wrote Bayley in her tweet.

Bayley and Beth Phoenix have wrestled each other in the past

Bayley has shared the ring with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix in the past. At WrestleMania 35, Bayley and Sasha Banks defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Nia Jax and Tamina, Beth Phoenix and Natalya, and The IIconics.

In the closing moments of the match, Phoenix hitting Bayley with a Glam Slam from the top rope. The IIconics took advantage of the move, as Peyton Royce threw Phoenix out of the ring while Billie Kay pinned Bayley to win the bout.

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump earlier this year, Bayley claimed that she has unfinished business with Beth Phoenix, and she somewhat challenged the WWE Hall of Famer to a match.

“She gave me a freaking Grand Slam off the top of the rope, which doesn’t feel good," said Bayley. "I think my shoulder is still paying for it. Then, I lost the titles, not even to her. So, that’s a little unfinished business. And I think she’s ducking and dodging a little too much. You know, I saw her at WrestleMania, and she was hiding behind doors and hiding behind her husband, so I mean, I’m ready, Beth.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

