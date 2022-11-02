Bobby Lashley has experienced a largely successful run since returning to WWE in 2018. While he still has a few years left as an active wrestler, The All Mighty revealed that his son could continue his lineage in the business by following in his footsteps.

Bobby Lashley's second child, Myles Lashley, has already proven that he's inherited his father's exceptional athletic capabilities. The former WWE Champion said that his son had all the potential to pursue combat sports as he excelled in various sporting disciplines in high school.

While it's still too soon for Myles to make a crucial decision about his future, he has also shown a lot of interest in his father's profession. Bobby Lashley said he would help his 14-year-old son in every way possible if he eventually chooses to build his career inside the squared circle.

Here's what the RAW Superstar revealed during an interview with SHAK Wrestling:

"I told him because, and we've had a lot of talks about it, he and I. And I told him, 'You can do whatever you want to do.' He is an extremely athletic kid. And I think he has a lot of possibilities to do a lot of things. So, I told him, 'You know what?' Just keep working, and there's going to be some doors that open up. So whether he chooses to come to professional wrestling, I will open up every door that I can for him." [From 9:46 to 10:21]

Bobby Lashley is among the few wrestlers who have enjoyed a relatively lengthy stint as a Mixed Martial Artist. The WWE star has an impressive 15-2 record in MMA, and it wouldn't be surprising if Myles also considers entering the cage for a few fights.

Whether it's MMA or professional wrestling, Bobby Lashley has the expertise to guide his son in both worlds and will support him irrespective of his pick.

"But if he doesn't want to do professional wrestling. He wants to fight. You know, I'll make that available for him. It's my goal in life is to present and give my kids every opportunity they can to be successful. So if that's what he wants to do, I'm going to open up the door for him," said Lashley. [From 10:22 to 10:35]

Bobby Lashley's son might become a pro wrestler after all!

Earlier in the interview, The All Mighty pretty much even revealed his son's preference between MMA and wrestling by confirming that he will soon begin his wrestling training.

Lashley has been thrilled by his progress in football and is keeping a close eye on Myles, who he called "a little banger."

"The lineage is going to come with my son. My son's a little banger. He is 14 years old, and he's playing football right now, and he is about to start wrestling. So, I'm looking at him," added Lashley. [From 9:06 to 9:18]

