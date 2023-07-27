"I will take that North American title" - WWE legend puts target on Dominik Mysterio

A WWE legend has put a target on the back of Dominik Mysterio, expressing his desire to take his NXT North American Championship.

Mysterio has been the most hated man in WWE ever since he turned on his father, Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle last year and joined The Judgment Day. The 26-year-old recently won his first singles title in the company, defeating Wes Lee to become the new NXT North American Champion last week.

Rey defeated Dominik at WrestleMania after suffering months of torment from his real-life son. Now the legendary wrestler is looking to get his second victory over his firstborn child.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Mysterio said that he felt pride watching his son win his first title, but will take it from him when he gets the chance.

"As a father, despite our differences, Im extremely proud of what he's doing and what he's conquering. He just better not step into the ring with me because I will take that North American title," said Rey.

Veteran believes Dominik Mysterio could lose his WWE title due to massive betrayal

Bill Apter believes that Damian Priest could cash his Money in the Bank contract in on Dominik Mysterio to win the NXT North American Championship.

Ever since Priest won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, there has been tension in The Judgment Day. The issues seem to have stemmed between Damian and Finn Balor. However, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Priest could swerve fans and take out Mysterio to steal his title.

"Damian Priest might cash-in on Dominik down the line. I think so. Maybe not going after the world title or the Universal Title but maybe the NXT North American Title," said Bill Apter [26:22 - 26:37]

