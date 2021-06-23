"I will not be walked over or not recognized" - Franky Monet on WWE main roster aspirations [Exclusive]

Franky Monet is just getting started in NXT, but she already has goals she wants to accomplish on the WWE main roster.

This week, Franky Monet sat down with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino to discuss all things WWE. When Monet was asked what her future goals were, she was not shy about her championship aspirations.

“My goals are the same as they’ve always been, and that is to become champion," Franky Monet said. "I wanna become NXT Women’s Champion, I wanna become RAW Women’s Champion, I wanna become SmackDown Women’s Champion. I know what I bring to the table and I will not be walked over or not recognized. I’m gonna come here, I’m doing the work, I’m gonna continue to do it, and I will be champion one day.”

Franky Monet has a bright future ahead of her in WWE

Many were surprised that Franky Monet didn't immediately land on the main roster once she was signed to WWE due to her years of television wrestling experience and the fact that her husband, John Morrison, is currently on the RAW brand.

Franky Monet landing on the black and gold brand of NXT only strengthens the women's division there as they fight to be the best women's wrestling roster in the United States.

When Franky Monet eventually arrives on either RAW or SmackDown, they will be lucky to have her as she has plenty to bring to the proverbial table.

