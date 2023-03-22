"I WILL be at WrestleMania" - Returning WWE Superstar shares defiant message ahead of the biggest show of the year 

Adam Pearce noted this week on WWE RAW that he was still finalizing the entrants for the recently announced WrestleMania Showcase matches. While the men's match participants were revealed ahead of RAW, the women still eagerly await to see who made the cut.

One woman who wants to ensure that she is part of the show is Chelsea Green, who has never participated in a WrestleMania match but recently became a fan favorite when she returned at The Royal Rumble.

Green's new gimmick has seen her question all the decisions made by Adam Pearce and push him into making matches that suit her. Green was initially expected to be part of the Showcase match with Carmella, but given her RAW absence, it could be Piper Niven who takes her place.

With just 10 days to go until WrestleMania, Chelsea Green has tweeted out a defiant message to ensure that the WWE Universe is aware that she is fighting for her place.

"Mark my words… I WILL be at #WrestleMania and @ScrapDaddyAP WILL make sure of that," tweeted Chelsea Green.

Carmella was missing from this week's episode of WWE RAW

Carmella only recently made her return to WWE following a lengthy absence and was able to team up with Chelsea Green in her feud with Bianca Belair and Asuka. This week on RAW, it was Piper Niven who stepped up to help Green in Carmella's absence, but the duo still came up short to The Empress and The EST.

Green noted that Carmella wasn't available for this week's episode, but that was the only mention of her on the show, with the company themselves failing to give any kind of update on the former Women's Champion.

At present, it's unclear if Carmella will be part of WrestleMania alongside Chelsea Green.

