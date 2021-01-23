"I have to win" - Bianca Belair on her Royal Rumble chances

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair is currently one of the most talked-about women on the Blue brand. At the moment, she is in a heated rivalry against the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley.

Both Bianca Belair and Bayley have declared their entries into the 2021 Royal Rumble match, and a lot of fans are pitting the EST of WWE to win. Many Superstars may feel under pressure from the WWE Universe, but Bianca Belair seems to just take this in her stride. In a recent interview with Sporting News, the star said:

"I don’t feel pressure, because what are you doing in this business if you’re going to crumble underneath it? My motto is to be ready so you don’t ever have to get ready. I love the fact that people want me to win because, listen, I want to win too! Last year I didn't have time to think about it. I found that I was in it the night before, so I went out there to prove myself and get people to know who I am. That was my goal. I’m trying to figure out how I can top my performance last year. The only way is to win."

Reflecting on her breakout performance in the 2020 Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair continued:

"There are so many elements heading into this year’s Rumble. I have a back and forth with Bayley and I will probably have her coming at me the entire time. I’ve got Shayna Baszler in there and we’re tied for most elimination in the Rumble with eight, so we’re definitely going to be trying to get the record. And then I have to win to set myself up for WrestleMania."

Bianca Belair is currently involved in a huge rivalry with Bayley

Over the past few weeks, Bianca Belair and former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley have been squaring off against one another. The EST of WWE has been battling back and forth with The Role Model in an ongoing rivalry which has resulted in a series of high-profile exchanges both on television and on social media.

As both WWE Superstars have declared their entries in the 2021 Royal Rumble, it would not be surprising to see their rivalry come to play during the match, where the women will battle it out to face a champion of their choice at WrestleMania 37.