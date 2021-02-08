"I wish we had a crowd for that" - Big E on his 2021 Royal Rumble performance

Big E was recently established by WWE as a singles star in his own right after the star was drafted to SmackDown, while his New Day teammates were sent to RAW in the 2020 WWE Draft. The popular Superstar won the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn on the Christmas Day 2020 episode of SmackDown.

On the most recent edition of the New Day Podcast: Feel the Power, Big E opened up about his 2021 Royal Rumble performance:

"Selfishly for me to be able to have stuff with - like, I never really thought too much about doing stuff with Bobby Lashley. But just having that interaction and seeing people - I wish we had a crowd for that. I got to do that. Selfishly, the stuff with Helms was cool. There were just, you know, moments in there for me. This was the first time where I had, like, you know, kinda memorable moments. I actually think this was the first time I ever eliminated anyone in a Rumble."

Big E opened up about being able to reunite with his New Day teammate in the Royal Rumble

Big E also discussed what it was like to be able to team up with Xavier Woods in the Royal Rumble, now that the performers are on different WWE brands. Opening up about the reunion, Big E said:

"It was that, it was just also like, being able to do stuff with Woods, it was like putting on your favorite pair of pants that you just always have. It just feels good putting on those pants, I miss these pants, and they still fit. Just, like, hitting those double-teams, getting fired up together, man. It reminds me of, you know, especially when you have a more loose structure in a match, it reminded me a bit of our Hell in a Cell, because usually, you don't have moments in a normal tag match where you can just hang out and high-five, and talk and hit double-team moves, so it had that Hell in a Cell vibe where we could talk and team up, and it brought me back to that feeling and how much I missed that. "

Big E continued:

"And as much as I think, you know, there are definitely positives I think for us to get a bit of a refresher in our careers, and there are, I think there are some positives for us going away and hopefully gets people more excited to see us together more permanently, so I think there are some positives to all that but, it also makes me just really miss our time teaming together. It's crazy to me that it never got old."

The full episode of The New Day: Feel the Power podcast is available to listen to here.