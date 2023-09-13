"I wish she hadn't done that" - Top WWE name on Stephanie McMahon's resignation 

A primary WWE name has shared his honest opinion on Stephanie McMahon's exit from the company.

In early 2023, Vince McMahon returned to WWE, following his exit last year, in one of the biggest wrestling news stories in years. Shortly after Vince's return to WWE, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as Co-CEO of the company.

WWE CEO Nick Khan recently sat down with Bill Simmons on his podcast and discussed Stephanie's exit.

"Ultimately, when Vince came back, she decided that she was ready to go and step out. I respect the decision. I wish she hadn't done that. And she knows that from me personally. She's a terrific executive and a terrific person. That's her decision, her relationship with Vince is theirs, and once she made it, I have total respect for her decision." [1:43:25-1:43:43]

Stephanie McMahon's resignation left the WWE Universe dumbstruck

For years, fans speculated that Stephanie would be Vince's successor in WWE. Her exit from the company left fans in disbelief. She stated in the statement upon her exit that WWE was in safe hands and that she would always cheer for the company as a "pure fan."

WWE veteran Rene Dupree stated that Stephanie McMahon's position in the company was perhaps strategic and part of a "big plan."

"I think everything they do is strategic and part of a big plan, you know what I mean. The heat was on. He had to take away then waited 'till the heat died off, then went back. Maybe Stephanie just wants to be a mom and just wants to retire and she's probably sick of wrestling. Could be," he said. [1:10:42 - 1:11:07]

Since her departure, WWE has been merged with UFC as TKO Holdings and is now owned by the Endeavor group. The takeover was completed on September 12 with Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan present at the NYSE listing of TKO.

