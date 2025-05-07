  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • "I wish I could have been a better partner" - WWE star confirms exit

"I wish I could have been a better partner" - WWE star confirms exit

By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 07, 2025 01:59 GMT
WWE arena
This WWE star is popular among the fans (Source: WWE.com)

A WWE star has confirmed his exit from the company. This comes after he suffered another loss on this week's edition of NXT.

Ad

Yoshiki Inamura has been a top star in Pro Wrestling NOAH for the past couple. He started appearing in NXT last year. Since then, he has been a regular feature on TV and even formed a tag team with Josh Briggs. The two of them have been in the tag title picture for the past few months.

They competed against Fraxiom for the NXT Tag Team Championship at Vengeance Day 2025 and lost. Inamura and Briggs competed in the number one contender gauntlet match on the April 15, 2025, episode of WWE NXT and were unsuccessful.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs challenged Hank and Tank for the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles last week and lost yet again. Tonight, both men were involved in the NXT Championship number one contenders battle royal. During the match, Inamura accidentally eliminated Josh Briggs before he was eliminated from the match.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Following the match, Briggs and Inamura were backstage when the Japanese star told him that he had spoken to Ava, and he was leaving for Japan tonight. He also wished he could've been a better partner to Briggs.

Ad
"I know what you're going to say. I disappointed you. Unable to win tonight. I am sorry. I have talked to Ava. Tonight, I'm going back to Japan. Please. I wish I could have been a better partner for you. [Hands Josh Briggs his jacket] Goodbye, my friend."
Ad

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Josh Briggs now that his tag partner is gone.

If you use the quote in this article, link back to the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications