"I wish I could have been a better partner" - WWE star confirms exit

A WWE star has confirmed his exit from the company. This comes after he suffered another loss on this week's edition of NXT.

Yoshiki Inamura has been a top star in Pro Wrestling NOAH for the past couple. He started appearing in NXT last year. Since then, he has been a regular feature on TV and even formed a tag team with Josh Briggs. The two of them have been in the tag title picture for the past few months.

They competed against Fraxiom for the NXT Tag Team Championship at Vengeance Day 2025 and lost. Inamura and Briggs competed in the number one contender gauntlet match on the April 15, 2025, episode of WWE NXT and were unsuccessful.

Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs challenged Hank and Tank for the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles last week and lost yet again. Tonight, both men were involved in the NXT Championship number one contenders battle royal. During the match, Inamura accidentally eliminated Josh Briggs before he was eliminated from the match.

Following the match, Briggs and Inamura were backstage when the Japanese star told him that he had spoken to Ava, and he was leaving for Japan tonight. He also wished he could've been a better partner to Briggs.

"I know what you're going to say. I disappointed you. Unable to win tonight. I am sorry. I have talked to Ava. Tonight, I'm going back to Japan. Please. I wish I could have been a better partner for you. [Hands Josh Briggs his jacket] Goodbye, my friend."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Josh Briggs now that his tag partner is gone.

