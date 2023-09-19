"I won’t flinch" - Cody Rhodes makes a bold statement after defeating current champion on RAW

Cody Rhodes took to social media to send a message after his match against Dominik Mysterio and in-ring segment with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on WWE RAW this week.

The American Nightmare defeated the current NXT North American Champion during the show after hitting him with the Crossroads. He was almost attacked by The Judgment Day after the match, but Sami and KO came to his aid. The three babyfaces then discussed 'Main Event' Jey Uso moving to RAW from SmackDown.

The former AEW TNT Champion was the one who brought the former Bloodline member to the red brand. He explained that he wanted to give the latter a second chance.

In a recent tweet, Cody Rhodes wrote that there was a massive crowd on RAW, and it was great. He added that his approach to it all is he won't flinch.

"Huge crowd. Outstanding crowd #WWERaw. My approach to it all I won’t flinch," he wrote.

In the main event of RAW, Drew McIntyre defeated Jimmy Uso in a singles match. After the bout, the latter was assaulted by the Judgment Day in the ring. Cody came out to make the save, and they wiped out the heel faction together.

