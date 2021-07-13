"I was worried" - Released WWE Superstar reveals his one big fear concerning Matt Riddle (Exclusive)

Matt Riddle has been amongst the very few NXT call-ups that have achieved a decent amount of success on the main roster. The former US Champion's zany character has been one of the few bright spots on RAW over the past few months.

While Riddle's gimmick has managed to get over with the RAW and SmackDown audience, a recently released WWE Superstar initially had concerns about Matt's transition from NXT to the big leagues.

During an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling Interview with Riju Dasgupta, former WWE star Killian Dain spoke about the one big fear he had regarding Matt Riddle's move to RAW or SmackDown.

Killian Dain feuded with Matt Riddle in NXT, and the Irish star was all praise for his former rival. While Big Damo has always been a fan of Matt Riddle's on-screen personality, he admitted to being apprehensive about the gimmick's main roster future.

Fans have witnessed countless examples of successful NXT acts failing on the main roster, but Dain was glad that history didn't repeat itself in Riddle's case.

"Matt Riddle is brilliant. What I love about his character and stuff like that, I was worried it might not translate from NXT to RAW and SmackDown, but it did; it translated beautifully because he is so talented," said Dain.

He took to it so effortlessly: Killian Dain is impressed with Matt Riddle's transition to wrestling

Killian Dain was amazed by Matt Riddle's seamless switch from MMA to professional wrestling and lauded the former UFC fighter's natural talent in the squared circle.

When it comes down to business in the ring, the Original Bro always delivers the goods and then some!

"In the ring, he is; I don't think I've seen as many people take to this like a duck to water, and he really did. People who come from MMA or amateur wrestling, there's always a slight struggle. You now have the line on your back, things that you're not really meant to do in those kinds of sports. But he took to it so effortlessly," Big Damo explained.

Dain noted that he learned a lot about Matt Riddle's potential much before they both joined the WWE. The wrestlers worked together at an independent wrestling show, and that's when Killian Dain saw glimpses of a real star in the making.

The former Sanity superstar stated that he didn't realize how good Riddle actually was until they had their first match. Killian called the RAW Superstar a 'next-level athlete' born with an excellent mind for the wrestling business.

Killain Dain highlighted the importance of Matt Riddle giving fans some much-needed 'light relief' during a wrestling program.

He also drew comparisons to movies and TV shows' character dynamics and how Riddle played a significant role in completing a comprehensive wrestling product.

"I was on an Indie show with him in New York in 2015 or 2016," Killian Dain recalled. "I saw that then there was a real talent there. And when he came into NXT, he just was so fluid. I didn't realize how good he was until I wrestled him until I had those matches with him. And then, like, I was doing stuff with him at house shows, and it just made me realize that he is a next-level athlete. He has got a great mind for this, and the character that he is doing is so much one; I mean, like, I grew up watching all those types of movies, and it's great that we're able to use a bit of that because listen, there are periods where we need that bit of light relief on TV, or we need it in movies or whatever else and he can give us the light relief, and he can go out and be a badass in the ring. It's, for me personally, it's great to watch, and you know, I'm a fan of what he does."

Matt Riddle seems to have impressed all the right people in the WWE as he is currently in a hilarious yet high-profile alliance with Randy Orton on Monday Night RAW.

