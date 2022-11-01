"I would've loved to see them fight" - Ex-WWE writer wanted an MMA fight between Brock Lesnar and former WWE Champion

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. wanted Brock Lesnar to face former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in an MMA fight during their prime.

Earlier this year, The Beast Incarnate captured the WWE Championship on two occasions before dropping the belt at WrestleMania 38, where Roman Reigns unified both world championships. He later got another chance to face The Tribal Chief but failed to defeat him at SummerSlam 2022.

A few weeks ago, Brock Lesnar attacked Bobby Lashley, which set up a match between the two at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th.

Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, former writer Freddie Prinze Jr. said he wanted an MMA match between The All Mighty and The Beast Incarnate during their prime:

"People, I think, have wanted to watch these guys fight and have gotten to see a little bit. I always wanted these guys to fight in their prime and it never really, like, matched up schedule-wise. It's like, Bobby wasn't in the WWE or Brock was in the UFC. I would've loved to see them fight in Mixed Martial Arts because they both have experience in that as well. It actually is probably the only match that I'm hyped for on the entire Crown Jewel card." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It would have been an interesting showdown between the two heavyweights inside the octagon.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will have their third official match in WWE

Earlier this year, The Beast Incarnate went head-to-head against The All Mighty for the first time ever. The two superstars met at the Royal Rumble 2022 where Lesnar defended his WWE Championship against Lashley. However, Roman Reigns interfered and cost Lesnar his title.

A month later, Lashley and Lesnar were set to face each other one more time with four more superstars inside the Elimination Chamber. This marked their second official match with the company. However, Lashley and Lesnar never laid hands on each other.

During the match, Seth Rollins performed a powerbomb Austin Theory on Lashley's pod. Due to this, The All Mighty was taken out of the match and Brock Lesnar never got to put his hands on the champion and won the title without pinning or submitting Bobby Lashley.

The two are set to face each other in a one-on-one contest in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see if Lesnar can avenge his loss from Royal Rumble 2022 or if Lashley will prevail with another victory over Brock Lesnar.

Who do you think will win? Lashley or Lesnar? Sound off in the comment section.

