"I wouldn’t be where I am" - Cody Rhodes heavily credits popular WWE star for his current success

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has thanked several members and fans for his success in the Stamford-based promotion. The American Nightmare recently credited a popular star for helping him throughout his career and reaching the stage that he has.

Shawn Spears (FKA Tye Dillinger) has played a pivotal role in Cody Rhodes' journey in the world of professional wrestling for a long time. After starting their journeys together at Ohio Valley Wrestling as a tag team, the two had a massive feud in Jacksonville following their departure from WWE.

Speaking on The Babyfaces Podcast, Cody Rhodes opened up about how Shawn Spears helped him in the business during their initial days and heavily credited the latter for his current success. The 38-year-old revealed that he regrets not having Spears in the ring with him as he celebrated in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

"Shawn [Spears] was there to lead me through it. He does not get enough credit from me for how special he is. He is the only person that I regret I didn’t have in the ring after WrestleMania 'cause I saw him that day, and we just took a picture together, and he was just like he always was. He knew what this day was; he knew it was big and the opportunity to go, and I could take it all if I wanted to. I wouldn’t be where I am without Shawn Spears. He is a blessing to the business, and I am so glad to see him in NXT," said Rhodes. (From 6:30 to 7:07)

Cody Rhodes will defend his title at WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024

Earlier this year, United States Champion Logan Paul emerged as Cody Rhodes' second challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship, heading into Saudi Arabia for the first time in 2024.

However, it was believed that both titles would be on the line during the Champion vs. Champion Match. Unfortunately, The Maverick sneaked his way out of the said arrangement. On a recent episode of SmackDown, Logan Paul's litigator came up with a new contract, which explicitly stated that the US Championship would not be on the line.

While SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis called out Logan Paul for his unprofessional behavior, Cody Rhodes eventually accepted the offer after cutting a fiery promo, confirming that only the Undisputed WWE Championship will be defended during their encounter at the King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

